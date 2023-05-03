Staffing levels at Nevada State Police have reached such a critical level that the police union says it can longer assign troopers during early morning hours.
The Nevada Police Union says a recent notice by NSP announced that there will be no assigned coverage from the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. in the Washoe County, Reno and Sparks areas.
The Nevada Police released this statement:
"We [Nevada Police Union] have continuously sounded the alarm on pay inequity that directly caused record-high turnover and vacancy rates of state police, which leaves Nevadans less safe," said Dan Gordon, president of Nevada Police Union. "As a union, we are doing everything we can to draw attention to this issue, but it ultimately comes down to the State’s leadership to make public safety a critical priority and take expedited actions to adequately fund State Police. The previous administration ignored our many calls for intervention to mitigate our declining staffing levels, which left Nevada in this consequential position. We are working directly with Governor Lombardo and the Legislature to find ways to alleviate this issue."
This is a developing story.