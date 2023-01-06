Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension.
University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish the Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador Program through a partnership with National 4-H Council and Corteva Agriscience, as part of the national 4-H Pollinator Habitat Program.
Youth ages 14-19 from across Nevada who are interested in being a Pollinator Ambassador are encouraged to apply, and need not be a current 4-H member.
“We are excited to have been chosen as one of the recipients of this grant,” says Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator in Douglas County. “In Nevada, my colleagues and I are building momentum with honey bees, horticulture and pollinators in general, and this seems like a great step in the right direction.”
The Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador Program is an 11-month commitment that includes online and in-person training related to pollinators and pollinator habitats, as well as how to provide educational outreach to other audiences across the state.
Approximately 10 youth will be chosen, and at least six of the ambassadors will have an opportunity to attend the National 4-H Youth Summit – IGNITE, in March in Washington D.C. The ambassadors will have an opportunity to travel the state to interact with fellow ambassadors, learn more about pollinators, and work on developing pollinator habitats in several locations throughout the state.
“This program will empower teens to advocate and educate their peers on pollinators throughout Nevada,” says Katelyn Brinkerhoff, Extension statewide Master Gardener Program coordinator. “It is a fantastic opportunity to expose youth to a variety of pollinators and horticulture.”
Most of the program costs will be covered by the grant funds and Extension. There could be some minor incidental costs to participants, but Extension is working to get those covered as well, by other grants and donations. More information on the program and link to the application can be found online here.
Applications must be returned to Chichester by Jan. 13. Applications can be completed online or filled out and returned by mail. Potential candidates will be interviewed. If accepted, participants need to participate in one of the two virtual orientation sessions, held on Jan. 30 and 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Paul Lessick, civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least five days prior to the scheduled event with their needs or for more information.