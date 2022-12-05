(December 5, 2022) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced today the final awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada affordable housing initiative.
"I’m so proud that through collaboration across all levels of the public and private sector we’ve made Nevada’s single-largest investment into affordable housing to tackle one of our state’s most complex issues. Now, developers can get shovels into the ground and construction projects across the finish line,” said Governor Sisolak.
“These projects will create positive change for generations of Nevadans – ensuring that more families and underserved, low-income communities will be able to find an affordable home. Finding a home for just one more Nevadan has been my goal since day one – and this initiative will provide a safe place for thousands of Nevadans across the state.”
Governor Sisolak launched the initiative in April and the first awards were announced in October. (see below) During the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee meeting in October, lawmakers approved the final $250 million to fully fund the program, allowing the Nevada Housing Division to allocate more funding to awardees.
“I’d like to thank the Governor and his staff, the Nevada Housing Division staff, all of the applicants as well as legislators, the Governor’s Finance Office and all those who have helped in making the Home Means Nevada initiative a reality,” said Steve Aichroth, Administrator of the Nevada Housing Division. “This expansion of affordable housing throughout the state comes at a time when we need it most and will be truly life-changing for so many families and for the future landscape of Nevada.”
The initiative includes four categories of funds that will be administered by the division – Multi-family Development, Multi-family Preservation, Land Acquisition and Home Ownership: New Development/Rehabilitation.
While this completes the Home Means Nevada $500 million initiative, the Nevada Housing Division will continue to work tirelessly with applications and projects that were unable to be funded through this initiative, and now look forward to working with developers on other ways to bring projects to life.
Notable awards from the final round of funding include:
- Nevada HAND (Clark County): Nevada HAND was awarded $31.5 million for a new development in Henderson named “Boulder & Gibson” aimed at assisting youths exiting out of Foster Care. This project will be done in partnership with St. Jude’s and all jurisdictions in Clark County.
- Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board (Carson City): The Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board, the primary developer of affordable housing in Northern Nevada for those who have experienced homelessness and need supportive services, was awarded $39.4 million for a new development, “Eagles Landing Phases 1-4,” for 126 affordable housing units in Carson City.
- Washoe County (Reno): Washoe County was awarded $21.9 million for its project, “1800 Threikel St. CARES Campus,” in Reno to develop 50 affordable housing units. This project will provide transitional housing for those exiting the CARES campus and will provide the necessary bridge to those who need assistance exiting homelessness.
- Eddy House (Reno): Eddy House was awarded $6.5 million for the creation of the Transitional Living Community which will assist their current homeless youth population to transition out of homelessness.
The full list of the initial awards and their respective categories is below. The previous announcements can be viewed here.
Multi-family Development – 2800 total units created (including initial awards)
- Ulysses Development Group LLC (Reno): $28.5 million for “Ridge at Sun Valley” project to develop 195 units
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (North Las Vegas): $10 million for “Old Rose Gardens” project to develop 120 units
- Nevada HAND (North Las Vegas): $4.7 million for “Buena Vista Springs III” project to develop 98 units
- Nevada HAND (Las Vegas): $4.7 million for “Stewart Pines 1,2,3” project to develop 178 units
- Reno Housing Authority (Washoe County): $25 million for “Hawk View Apts” to develop 96 units
- Accessible Space (Reno): $15.8 million for “Line Drive Apts” project to develop 120 units
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (Las Vegas): $23.8 million for “28th & Sunrise” project to develop 60 units
- Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada/Ovation (Clark County): $22.3 million for “Pebble & Eastern” project to develop 195 units
- Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada/Ovation (Las Vegas): $26 million for “Decatur and Rome Family Apartments” to develop 276 units
- RISE Residential (Henderson): $15.7 million for “Raiders Way” project to develop 304 units
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (Las Vegas): $16.3 million for “Marion D Bennett Sr Plaza” project to develop 46 units
- Community Foundation of NNV/Housing Land Trust (Reno): $5.7 million for “Village on Sage St Expansion” to develop 96 units
Multi-family Preservation – 1077 total units preserved (including initial awards)
- Reno Housing Authority (Reno): $18 million for “Stead Manor” project
- Integra Property Group (Reno): $3.3 million in total for four projects in the Reno area, including “Metropolitan Gardens,” “Sagebrush Place 1 Reno LIHTC,” “Pinewood Apts,” and “Sagebrush Place II.”
- Integra Property Group (Las Vegas): $1.2 million for “Sierra Pointe/Grenada” project
- Reno Housing Authority (Washoe County): $3.5 million for “McGraw Ct” project
- Reno Housing Authority (Washoe County): $1.5 million for “Essex Manor” project
Home Ownership – 1554 total families/households assisted (including initial awards)
- Nevada Rural Housing Authority (Statewide): $7,630,071 for its “Home Repair Program” projected to assist 200 households
- Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (Clark County): $2 million for its “Critical Home Repair” program projected to assist 167 households
- Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (Clark County): $3 million for its “Fall Prevention Program” projected to assist 150 households
- Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, Inc (Clark County): $1,518,363 for its “Jefferson North Project” projected to assist 10 households
- Rural Nevada Development Corporation (Rural): $687,500 for housing rehabilitation, projected to assist 25 households
- Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (Washoe County): $3 million for its “Home Means Nevada Safe and Healthy Housing Program,” projected to assist 300 families/households
Land Acquisition
- City of Sparks: $1 million projected to assist veterans, seniors, multifamily, intergenerational and supportive housing
- City of North Las Vegas: $10 million projected to assist low-income individuals and families
- Churchill County: $1,743,500 projected to assist the homeless community
- Nevada Rural Housing Authority: $4,801,494 projected to assist families, seniors and persons with disabilities
- Reno Housing Authority: $2,275,000 projected to assist families, seniors and disabled individuals at 50% or below the area median income
- Nevada HAND: $2,120,000 projected to assist youth aging out of Foster Care
To maximize the impact and benefit more than 13,000 households throughout Nevada, the Division is leveraging these direct investments with other forms of available debt financing programs.
------------------------------------------------------------------
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative.
Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Today’s awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
“Housing is an immensely complex issue, and a critical priority. By bringing together partners across the Silver State on this shared goal, today, we are funding projects that will change our housing landscape for generations and ensure that home means Nevada to all of our residents,” said Governor Sisolak. “I am deeply appreciative of all our partners who brought their projects forward and I am grateful to the Nevada Housing Division for all their work to review and allocate this funding. The work is far from over, but this is a moment to recognize and celebrate all we’ve accomplished so far together.”
Since the initiative was launched in April, the Nevada Housing Division has been working through applications. The remaining awards will be finalized and announced shortly.
“Thanks to this commitment by Governor Sisolak and Nevada’s legislators, the Nevada Housing Division will be able to help thousands of residents and families across the state become homeowners and find affordable housing for their families,” said Steve Aichroth, Administrator of the Nevada Housing Division. “Our initial investments will create more equitable and healthy communities statewide – whether it’s helping a low-income family buy their first home, build personal equity and give them a sense of stability as they go to work and school, or providing affordable housing for previously homeless residents and those struggling with addiction and mental illness, these funds will create generational change.”
During the October Interim Finance Committee, legislators approved the final $250 million to fully fund the program, allowing the Housing Division to allocate more funding to awardees.
The initiative includes four categories of funds that will be administered by the division – Multi-family Development, Multi-family Preservation, Land Acquisition and Home Ownership: New Development/Rehabilitation.
Notable awards from the first round of funding include:
- Blind Center of Nevada (Las Vegas): The Blind Center of Nevada was awarded $15 million to build a new affordable housing development near the Blind Center for those who are blind or visually impaired living at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI). According to the Blind Center, more than 70% of those who are blind or visually impaired are not employed and are struggling with food security, mental health issues, basic needs, nutrition, social inclusion, transportation and more. The new development will allow residents easy access to the Blind Center to address these problems with supportive services provided by the Blind Center at no charge to residents.
- Washoe Housing Authority – WHA#2 (Reno): The Washoe Housing Authority was awarded $5.5 million for a new development to serve low-income families in the Stewart Community who are members of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. According to recent Census Data, almost 33% of Stewart’s population lives below the poverty rate and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported the Washoe Tribe has a housing shortage of at least 507 units. The proposed rent for the project is $624 and all units will operate with a subsidy, allowing residents to pay up to 30% of their adjusted gross income toward housing costs.
- Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada was awarded $6 million for the construction of the new South Nellis Permanent Supportive Housing. All 42 units will be income-restricted, affordable to individuals and small households at or below 50% AMI. Coordinated Living will work with Ovation Design and Development, Inc. and UNLV Health Mojave Counseling for the construction of the facility and assist with the stabilization of persons with severe and persistent mental illness.
- The Empowerment Center (Reno): The Empowerment Center and Community Development Partners were awarded $16.3 million for the construction of the Marvel Way Apartments Phase II for low-income individuals and households who are on the path of recovery from drug/alcohol addiction. This 44-unit development will serve as “Recovery Housing” for households at or below 50% AMI.
The full list of the initial awards and their respective categories is below:
Multi-family Development – 713 total units created
- Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): $9 million for “Golden Rule Senior Apartments Phase 2” development
- Reno Housing Authority (Reno): $1.5 million for “Dick Scott Manor 1” development
- Lincoln Ave Capital (Reno): $10.6 million for “Pinyon Apartments” development
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (Las Vegas): $10.5 million for “Duncan & Edwards” development
- Foresight Companies Inc (Las Vegas): $19.7 million for “Purevida Senior Living” development
- Washoe County (Reno): $21.9 million for “1800 Threikel St. CARES Campus” development
Multi-family Preservation – 390 total units preserved
- Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board (Reno): $7 Million for “Trembling Leaves” Project
- Volunteers of America (Reno): $2.3 million for “4th and Sutro Streets Hwy” Project
- Reno Housing Authority (Reno): $12 million for “Silverada Manor” Project
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (Las Vegas): $6.5 million for “Janice Brooks Bay” Project
- Accessible Space Inc. (Carson City): $1 million for Captial Improvements on three ASI properties
Home Ownership
- Nevada Housing Division: $7.5 million for down payment assistance. The Nevada Housing Division will be able to help 500 Nevada families with an incentive in the form of a 30-year fixed rate first mortgage along with a no interest, no payment $15,000 forgivable second mortgage.
- Nevada Rural Housing Authority: $2.5 million for down payment assistance. This funding will allow the Nevada Rural Housing Authority to assist more than 150 Nevada families purchase a new home.
- Rural Nevada Development Corp: $0.9 million for down payment assistance.
To maximize the impact and benefit more than 13,000 households throughout Nevada, the Division is leveraging these direct investments with other forms of available debt financing programs.
For more information on the Home Means Nevada initiative, click here.