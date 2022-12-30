Local agencies and law enforcement want to help you have a safe New Year's Eve.
While everyone enjoys the visuals of a firework show, they also can also be a fire and injury hazard.
No fireworks are legal in Nevada except for public fireworks displays permitted through the fire department in the area.
Even though it may be legal to purchase fireworks in some locations outside of Washoe County, it is illegal to possess or use fireworks and/or pyrotechnics within the City of Reno and in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County.
Illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail for each offense, and the laws also provide for seizure and forfeiture of all such materials from individuals by law enforcement.
If you plan on going out this year to one of the many party venues or nightclubs throughout Reno, the fire department offers these tips:
- Take a good look. Does the building appear to be in a condition that makes you feel comfortable? Is the main entrance wide and does it open outward to allow easy exit? Is the outside area clear of materials stored against the building or blocking exits?
- Have a communication plan. Identify a relative or friend beforehand to contact in case of emergency and you are separated from family or friends.
- Plan a meeting place. Pick a meeting place outside to meet family or friends with whom you are attending the function. If there is an emergency, be sure to meet them there.
- Locate exits immediately. When you enter a building look for all available exits. Are the exits clearly marked and well-lit? Some exits may be in front and some in back of you. Always be prepared to use the exit closest to you. (You may not be able to use the main exit.) It is human habit to come out the same way you came in. Overcome that reaction if the main exit appears too crowded.
- Check for clear exit paths. Make sure aisles are wide enough and not obstructed by furniture. Check to make sure your exit door is not blocked or chained. If there are not at least two clearly marked exits or exit paths are blocked, report the violation to management and leave the building if it is not immediately addressed. Call the local fire marshal to register a complaint.
- Do you feel safe? Does the building appear to be overcrowded? Are there fire sources such as candles burning, cigarettes or cigars burning, pyrotechnics or other heat sources that may make you feel unsafe? Are their safety systems in place such as alternative exits, sprinklers, and smoke alarms? Ask the management for clarification on your concerns. If you do not feel safe in the building, leave.
If you happen to have some fireworks and would like to get rid of them in a safe manner, the Reno Fire Department has an amnesty program where you can turn them into a fire station, no questions asked.
NV Energy would like to remind customers to keep Mylar balloons secure during New Year’s celebrations.
Mylar balloons have caused thousands of power outages.
Mylar balloons are helium-filled balloons that are coated with a metallic finish. If they come in contact with power lines, they can cause equipment to fail resulting in a power outage.
NV Energy recommends the following Mylar balloon safety tips:
- Customers are encouraged to tether Mylar balloons.
- When disposing of the balloons, puncture them to release the helium. This will prevent the balloons from coming into contact with power lines and causing a power outage.
- Do not try to retrieve the balloon from the power line, instead please contact NV Energy at 775-834-4444 to report the problem.