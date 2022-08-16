A wildfire near in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax is now 70% contained, after sparking on Monday afternoon.
It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush - it's now currently under investigation.
Placer County says multiple structures were temporarily threatened.
Placer County Fire Department firefighters responding to the Oak incident. Live Oak Rd. and interstate 80 near Colfax. A commercial vehicle fire extension into the vegetation with a critical rate of spread. Fire approximately 7 to 10 acres.￼￼ pic.twitter.com/1EYoV45k7a— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 15, 2022