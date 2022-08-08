The Oak Fire near Yosemite has grown to 19,244 acres and is now 96% contained.
CAL FIRE says the fire is holding at Devil’s Gulch, due to crews working around the clock in hazardous conditions.
Minimal fire activity was observed as firefighters continued to mop up heavy, down fuels and patrol.
More than 120 homes have been destroyed since the wildfire started on July 22. Less than 10 buildings remain threatened.
The cause is under investigation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Road, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 19,244 acres and 96% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/Z8tdnVARn1 pic.twitter.com/IbtecjZ7P4— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2022