The A's stadium bill has cleared the legislature after passing in the assembly on Wednesday evening with a 25-15 vote.
Governor Joe Lombardo's signature will clear the way for a $380 million public funding plan to build the $1.5 billion 30,000 seat stadium on the Vegas Strip.
Many lawmakers are excited for the new opportunity and the wider economic impact it will generate for Nevada.
"Between the construction costs and then just also the tourism that it's going to bring. More families that it's going to bring down in the strip. I mean we're a family of four and we rarely take our kids down there because it's really expensive but with the A's those tickets are going to be very affordable," said (R-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.
It was a quick passage after the senate approved it Tuesday with two vetoed bills that were re-packaged by lawmakers.
The first requires rail and monorail projects to comply with prevailing wage, while the second focuses on tax abatements and paid family and medical leave.
The senate also added two amendments to the bill: restricting the stadium project to the Tropicana site, and expanding the community benefits agreement.
Even with it's passage, some lawmakers are skeptical that the a's will carry through on their promises to the public.
"They say the community benefits agreement will be written but it will be written by the developer and the stadium authority. There is some oversight there but it's not clear what happens if they violate it. They say terms like a livable wage but they won't define it in statute, and they wouldn't define it in our questions yesterday. They say things like diversity but they won't define that," said (D-Reno) Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch.
Provisions of the Community Benefits Agreement include hiring a diverse stadium workforce, livable wage, and the team must donate $1.5 million to the community every year.