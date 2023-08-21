The Athletics have hired Mortenson | McCarthy as the construction manager for the Club’s proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.
The A's say Mortenson | McCarthy will be responsible for overseeing all construction-related activities, including preconstruction estimating, scheduling and logistics planning, bidding, coordination and management of all craft employees and trade partners, labor relations, and community engagement.
The official hiring is subject to approval by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.
The companies previously completed construction of the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in July 2020.
Other recent completed projects including Truist Park (Atlanta Braves), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken), and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings).
Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for 1968.
After announcing plans to build ballparks at Fremont (2006), San Jose (2012) and the Oakland waterfront (2018), the A's said on April 19 they had agreed to buy land close to the Las Vegas Strip. That got replaced in a deal announced May 15 to build on the Tropicana hotel site on the Strip.
The team, whose lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, would move from the 10th-largest U.S. television market to the 40th, and stadium capacity would be the major leagues' smallest.
Nevada's Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. The new venue would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the current Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.
A new stadium likely would open in 2028 at the earliest. Before then, a possible home is the 10,000-capacity Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, Oakland's top farm team.
Oakland is averaging 9,076 fans per home game, lowest among the 30 teams and one-third the average of 27,203.
(The Associated Press and Athletics contributed to this report.)