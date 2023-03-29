Reno Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian at The Summit Reno mall on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall.
Police say the unidentified pedestrian later died at a nearby hospital.
Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It does not appear that speed or driver impairment were factors in the crash.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.