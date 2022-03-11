The precautionary code yellow lockdown is now lifted at Galena High School after authorities investigated a tip.
The lockdown started around 9:30 a.m. and was lifted about an hour later.
School officials sent out this message to affected families:
Good morning, Galena families—
This is Principal Jay Salter with an important message.
A precautionary Code Yellow lockdown was called at our Galena campus this morning after we received a tip regarding a possible threat to the school. School Police immediately began an investigation and determined there was no credible threat. School Police will remain on campus for the rest of the school day.
Teaching and learning continued on campus throughout the Code Yellow, and everyone is safe. We practice these safety plans throughout the year, and I am proud of the way our staff and students carried out these plans quickly and efficiently this morning.
As a reminder, our Safe Voice system is set up as a place where you can anonymously share information about a possible threat to safety at any school. The number is 833-216-SAFE—that’s 833-216-7233. You may also email information to www.safevoicenv.org
The safety of our students and staff are our highest priority here at Galena High School.
Please call our office at 851-5630 if you have any questions or concerns.
Thank you.