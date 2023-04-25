In March 2023, a massive lithium project broke ground in Thacker Pass located in northern Humboldt County, after years of legal battles and permitting fights.
Thacker Pass is the largest known lithium deposit in the country, but it also sits on land that some native American tribes say is a sacred burial site.
On Tuesday, video posted on Facebook showed protestors gathering at the property, beating drums and climbing construction equipment to stop the project from moving forward.
In response, Lithium Americas released the following statement:
"We understand that a handful of demonstrators were present today at the project site. Lithium Americas has always sought to engage constructively with our neighbors on common sense solutions that deliver shared success, and we are pleased to have the support of the nearby Fort McDermitt Shoshone and Paiute Tribe."
The company says the protestors left on their own without incident.
Lithium Americas is under contract to sell its eventual lithium production to General Motors for its electric vehicles.