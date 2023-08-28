A Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Ranger is under investigation after he used his patrol truck to remove debris during a climate change protest.
The tribe says the activists blocked State Route 447 mile marker 34 around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, the Rangers told the activists to move away from the highway after the protest backed up traffic for several miles on the way to Burning Man.
That's when the tribe says a Ranger used his patrol truck to move the blockade debris away from the roadway.
The tribe says the five activists which included 2 from New York, 1 from Washington, 1 from California, and 1 from the country of Malta, were cited and released.
One activist refused any medical treatment by PLPT EMS.