UPDATE:
Lincoln County officials indicated the threat to the dam has subsided for now and asked that the emergency shelters in Pioche and Panaca be closed.
The Red Cross volunteers and staff closed the shelters this afternoon.
Volunteers will stay on call in case the need arises for the shelter to reopen.
Trained American Red Cross of Nevada staff and volunteers opened emergency evacuation shelters in Pioche and Panaca Thursday as areas of Lincoln County flooded and amid concern that Echo Canyon Reservoir – also referred to as Echo Dam – could fail.
State and county officials contacted the Red Cross of Nevada asking that the shelters be opened and staffed overnight for residents that may be forced from their homes. The shelter locations are:
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1065 Main St., Panaca
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 110 Hollywood Way, Pioche
The shelters offer residents assistance with essentials, such as temporary lodging, food, and personal care/health items. The shelters are scheduled to remain open until Sunday. Red Cross services are free and available to all.
“The Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community – government agencies, other nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others – to coordinate relief and support efforts,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “The Red Cross is committed to helping all those affected and providing services until we are no longer needed.”
