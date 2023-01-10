The Reno Justice Court on South Sierra Street was temporarily evacuated due to a suspected gas leak early Tuesday morning.
Washoe County District Court is operating as usual at this time.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office first released the information right after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
We're sending a crew to the scene to get more details.
Reno Justice Court will be contacting litigants to reschedule hearings. If you don't hear from them within the next 24 hours, please call Reno Justice Court. https://t.co/utALQwl6gq— Washoe County (@washoecounty) January 10, 2023
The Reno Justice Court at 1 South Sierra Street has been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak. Please avoid the area. Washoe County District Court is operating as usual at this time.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 10, 2023