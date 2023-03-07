The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man who was out of compliance with his sex offender registration has been arrested.
On February 28, 2023, Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Registration Unit learned that Richard Haygood was living in the downtown Reno area and not in compliance with his registration requirements.
On March 2, 2023, Haygood was located and arrested in downtown Reno and charged with violation of Sex Offender Registration laws.
On August 15, 2008, Haygood was arrested in Reno, Nevada for Sexual Assault. Haygood pleaded guilty to the crime on February 8, 2009.
With this conviction, Haygood was classified as a Tier three sex offender by the State of Nevada Sex Offender Registry and is on Lifetime Supervision with the Nevada State Police, Division of Parole and Probation Office.
