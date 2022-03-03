UPDATE: Police have announced that the family has been found safe, but did not give a location.
---
Reno Police are asking the public if they have any information about an overdue/missing family that was supposed to arrive in Washington State in February.
On Tuesday, March 02, at 6 p.m., RPD Officers were alerted to an overdue/missing family that left Reno on, or about, Sunday February 27, 2022.
The family was due to arrive in Spokane, Washington on Monday, February 28, but have not arrived.
Attempts to contact the family have been unsuccessful and the Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating them.
The family, consisting of two adults and two small children are possibly traveling in a 2013 Black Dodge Durango (Idaho License S83443).
They are also towing an older silver travel trailer, and have three dogs.
- Taylor Chastain 07/19/95
- Brantley Taysom 08/11/14
- Finley Taysom 04/25/17
- Zachary Taysom 06/12/82
If anyone has any information regarding this family, please call the Reno Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 334-COPS or 334-2121.