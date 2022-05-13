The Reno Police Department is looking for a driver possibly involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened on Wedekind Road Thursday night.
The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 9:30 P.M. to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash On Wedekind Road at Platora Way.
According to police, A pedestrian was walking in the roadway and was struck by a white full size crew-cab pickup. The striking vehicle never stopped and fled the scene without checking on the condition of the injured pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to RENOWN with serious injury.
The fleeing vehicle is only described as a white, full size crew-cab pickup. There is minor damage to the front end to include a small portion of the bumper being damaged.
The Reno Police Department would like to speak with the driver of the striking vehicle regarding the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(Reno Police)