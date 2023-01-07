Weather Alert

A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in the valleys, except 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. Above 6,000 feet, including cities like Virginia City, isolated totals up to 2 feet are possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start at all valley floors early Monday. They are expected to rise to 5,500-6,500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon and evening before falling back to 4,000-5,000 feet through Tuesday. However, there remains a chance that snow will be the primary precipitation type for a longer part of the day on Monday. Because of this uncertainty and variation of snow levels, urban and small stream flooding will remain possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding will be highly dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&