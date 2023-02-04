A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for carrying out a series of commercial robberies while on supervised release.
Alfonzo Dale Lobas (34) pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery.
According to court documents, on November 19, 2021, Lobas began a term of supervised release after an earlier conviction for a series of robberies. He admitted that, between January 16 and 28, 2022, he brandished an air pistol to intimidate cashiers at three gas station and convenience stores.
During a robbery on January 20, 2022, Lobas told the cashier to “empty the register and hurry up,” and on January 24, when asked by a witness why he was robbing the store, he replied “because it’s fun.” At each of the robberies, he approached the cashier and demanded money while holding what the cashier believed to be a handgun.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Dan Cowhig prosecuted the case.