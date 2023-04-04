The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM), in partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities, will offer oral healthcare to child (up to age 21) at two location in Carson City later this month.
The RMCM offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar dental facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
Preventive dental services will be provided in addition to emergency restorative care. Call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment.
Locations can be found below:
- 3905 S. Carson Street on Monday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 18-19.
- 1260 Monte Rosa Dr. on Thursday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 21 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Nevada Health Centers’ mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. They accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid and Nevada Check-up.