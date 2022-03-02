The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) which offers oral healthcare to children up through age 21 will be arriving in Carson City at the end of March.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas with staff focusing on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children.
The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants.
Since RMCM is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
you can call 800.787.2568 to schedule an appointment.
Below, you can find the schedule of where the RMCM truck will be in Carson City:
- Monday, March 21 at McDonald's (3905 S. Carson Street) from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22 at McDonald's (3905 S. Carson Street) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 23 at McDonald's (3905 S. Carson Street) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 24 at McDonald's (3905 S. Carson Street) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, March 25 at McDonald's (3905 S. Carson Street) from 8 to 11 a.m.