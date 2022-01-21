The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County recently received a $300,000 Transit-Oriented Development planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
The funding will allow the RTC to envision and plan for the future expansion of the Virginia Line Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) service to South Reno and develop land-use planning tools that will encourage a walkable, transit-supportive development pattern that meets the growth and development needs of the region.
“Our sincere thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation for investing in the future of our community, and to our Federal delegation, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen and Congressman Mark Amodei for their leadership and support,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. "I would also like to thank FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez and FTA Region 9 Administrator Ray Tellis for their commitment to the region's future transit needs."
The planning study will focus on the Virginia Street corridor between the I-580 interchange, near Patriot Boulevard, to the Mt. Rose Highway/Geiger Grade intersection, near The Summit Reno mall.
The study will help the RTC identify the optimal land-use policies and patterns that will support 12 additional BRT stations on South Virginia Street.
It will also allow the RTC to continue to coordinate with the private sector to improve connectivity, accessibility, and economic development throughout the Virginia Street corridor.
The planning study is anticipated to begin in summer of 2022.