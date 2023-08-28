The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will provide free transportation on its RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 transit services from Wednesday, August 30, through Monday, September 4, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
The RTC will also provide free ACCESS rides to and from the event
The RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service runs on 4th Street and Prater Way from RTC 4th Street Station in downtown Reno to RTC Centennial Plaza in downtown Sparks.
“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your family and friends to one of the region’s favorite events. With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes free to enjoy award-winning ribs and avoid parking hassles,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.