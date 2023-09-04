Winners for the annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday.
1st place went to Porky Chicks BBQ of Fayetteville, Arkansas
2nd place is Rasta Joe's BBQ Inc. of Rochester, Indiana
3rd place went to BJ's Barbecue of Sparks
4th place is Git-R-Smoked in Sparks
5th place is Just North of Memphis from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Best sauce went to Big Daddy's Sin City BBQ in Las Vegas
People's Choice went to Back Forty Texas Barbecue of Pleasant Hill, California
The 20+ rib cookers aren’t just competing for bragging rights – they're also competing for up to $19,000 in prize money.
The six-day event ends at 5 p.m. on Labor Day.
For more information, go to NuggetRibCookOff.com