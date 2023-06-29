On June 29, the Nevada State Education Association launched 'Schools Over Stadiums' (SOS) in response to legislators passing a bill that would fund a baseball stadium in Las Vegas.
“Nevada's priorities are misguided, and public funds should not go to a California billionaire for a stadium," said Dawn Etcheverry, a music teacher and President of NSEA and Schools Over Stadiums. “For years, Nevada educators have been issuing an SOS over the dire conditions in our schools. The goal of Schools Over Stadiums is to right this ship and keep the focus on Nevada’s true priorities - our kids, our parents, and our educators.”
Stadiums Over Schools says is committed to pursuing every possible path to stop the use of public funds to subsidize a billionaire’s stadium. This includes litigation as well as giving Nevadans the opportunity to vote to stop this misguided project.
“With next school year approaching, Clark County is alone is facing thousands of educator vacancies,” said reading teacher and NEA of Southern Nevada President Vicki Kreidel. “Instead of hiring part-time stadium workers, let’s ensure each student has a qualified and full-time educator in the classroom. Instead of a stadium, let’s build classrooms for 30,000 students. Instead of funding billionaires, let’s fully fund public education.”
