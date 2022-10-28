Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is heading out on the campaign trail - and he'll be making a stop here in Reno on Friday.
As part of a 'Our Future is Now' tour, he'll speak at Reno High School at noon - then head to Las Vegas for two more appearances.
Sanders will also make stops in Oregon, California, Texas, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania - more than 15 appearances in all.
Democrats hope he'll drive turnout in young people and working class voters.
Reno High School is located at 395 Booth Street.
Ahead of his visit, the Republican National Committee released this statement:
“Bernie Sanders claims that his agenda is synonymous with mainstream Democrats and if that’s true, the mainstream has been an utter failure for Nevadans. From extreme cost increases to rising crime, the Democrat agenda has cost Silver State residents thousands of dollars and left them without peace of mind. Sanders’ message won’t help his friend Catherine Cortez Masto, who votes with Biden over 90% of the time.”