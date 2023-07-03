On Monday, U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced Nevada has been awarded $10.5 million to help modernize and strengthen the state’s energy grid with affordable, reliable clean energy.
The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, which was created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto both helped draft and pass into law.
“The climate crisis is causing more extreme weather and severe natural disasters that strain Nevada’s electric grid,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to see that this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped write and pass will help our state build more resilient energy infrastructure to ensure Nevadans have continued access to reliable energy.”
“I fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help make our electric grid more climate-resilient and reliable,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These federal dollars will help power Nevada homes and reduce disruptions. I’ll continue fighting to ensure we have the necessary infrastructure to weather the effects of climate change and keep Nevadans safe.”
Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto have worked to ensure Nevada receives funding to upgrade its energy infrastructure.
For the last two years, Senator Rosen, joined by Senator Cortez Masto, sent a letter urging Senate appropriators to fund the Department of Energy’s Geothermal Technologies Office to support a reliable, clean energy source for the United States that would allow the country to secure its energy grid.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto helped pass, includes robust funding to strengthen the country’s electrical grids, as well as two of Senator Rosen’s bills that would strengthen cybersecurity efforts related to our electric grid.
