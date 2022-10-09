Ski Pro has announced that they will join other vendors at the annual University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Ski Swap.
This year, public check-in is at Ski Pro, located at The Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia Street, on the corner of Neil and South Virginia, across from Whole Foods.
Individuals can fill out the registration form, then bring it in with items to sell anytime during store hours, up to October 20th.
Ski Pro will have gear from past seasons in every department, representing brands such as Rossignol, K2, Salomon, Atomic, Ride, Nordica, Elan, Volkl, Dynastar, Lange, Bataleon, Nidecker, DC, Head, Armada, Line and Union.
Customers can expect merchandise to be marked down as much as 70% from MSRP.
Participants may sell up to ten items as an individual.
They are accepting skis*, snowboards, boots, jackets, and pants.
Items they will not accept include undergarments, helmets, and accessories (gloves & socks).
Any item unclaimed by the owner will be donated or repurposed.
Ski Pro is the largest specialty sports shop in northern Nevada that sells snow skis and snowboards, clothing for snow sports, equipment repair and rentals.
As a company, Ski Pro has hosted and participated in hundreds of ski swaps in the western region.
The UNR Ski Swap will be held from October 21-23 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
For most of the last 10 years, they have collaborated with UNR to host Reno’s largest ski swap and sale.
For more information on the UNR Ski Swap including ski requirements, please visit unrskiswap.com/.