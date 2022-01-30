Sparks Fire Department Clears Rubbish Fire Threatening Church

Around 9:30 on the morning of January 30, 2022, Sparks Fire Crews responded to a call for a structure fire in the 1600 block of Merchant Street.
Upon arrival, crews found an exterior rubbish fire that was threatening a church at that location.
Sparks Fire confirms they quickly extinguished the fire and the church was evacuated. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the inside of the building.
Crews say the space where the fire began is known to be used as a homeless camp. They believe it was started accidentally.
The investigation is ongoing while officials gather more evidence.
The Sparks Fire Department wants to remind everyone that rubbish or trash fires are illegal in the City of Sparks. That includes using burn barrels, yard debris, vegetation, garbage, etc. Even if you have a water hose, that type of burning is illegal.
The Sparks Fire Department assisted with this report.)