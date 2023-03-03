Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * CHANGES...Moved the start time of the advisory up to 1 pm. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds may produce near-zero visibility at times, cause tree damage and lead to some power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The first round of spillover will occur Saturday afternoon and evening, with a second round starting before daybreak Sunday. Spotty snow showers may occur between these heavier waves of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This snow could produce major travel challenges, especially at night when poor visibility due to blowing and drifting snow is more likely. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... * CHANGES...The Wind Advisory now ends earlier in the afternoon and will be replaced at that time by a Winter Weather Advisory. Winds will remain gusty. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are possible, mainly east of Reno/Sparks/Carson City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&