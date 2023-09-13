The Sparks Police Department has announced that they'll have extra eyes in the sky to help law enforcement by using a new drone program.

"Typical UAS law enforcement use includes the following: Crime scene investigation, major accident investigation and mapping, search and rescue, locating missing persons or items, identifying hazards, SWAT operations or critical incidents, and monitoring crowds during special events,” says Lt. Ben Russell.

Sparks Police says the small drones are an efficient and effective way to provide them with information when they're responding to calls for emergency services, or conducting criminal investigations.

The drones are also available to assist Sparks Fire Department and other departments within the city.