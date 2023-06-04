Christian Harris Mug

Christian Harris, 22

 The Sparks Police Department

The Sparks Police Department got a report of an armed robbery happening at Scheels on Saturday just after 3 p.m.

The thief was detained and police identified him as 22-year-old Christian Harris. Harris is an ex-convict and is prohibited from having or owning guns.

At the time of the robbery, Harris' gun was concealed without possession of a permit. Police found that he also had burglary tools, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia on him.

Sparks Police arrested Harris on the following charges:

  • Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed firearm without a permit
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Petit larceny 

Harris was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

