The Sparks Police Department got a report of an armed robbery happening at Scheels on Saturday just after 3 p.m.
The thief was detained and police identified him as 22-year-old Christian Harris. Harris is an ex-convict and is prohibited from having or owning guns.
At the time of the robbery, Harris' gun was concealed without possession of a permit. Police found that he also had burglary tools, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia on him.
Sparks Police arrested Harris on the following charges:
- Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed firearm without a permit
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of burglary tools
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Petit larceny
Harris was booked into the Washoe County Jail.