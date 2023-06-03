Special Olympics Nevada and The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) are teaming up to host another “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser event at the Texas Roadhouse in Reno (150 Damonte Ranch Parkway).
Law enforcement officers, along with Special Olympics athletes, will volunteer their time as “celebrity waiters,” interacting and serving guests for tips.
100 percent of tips received will be donated to the organization. For any donation, Texas Roadhouse will provide a free appetizer card.
The popular event will be held on Wednesday, June 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to reserve seating, call 775-852-6333.
The mission of LETR is to support Special Olympics Nevada through fundraising and public awareness, while enhancing the quality of life of their athletes.