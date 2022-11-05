The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office.
The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
In at least one instance, the caller stated they would be willing to negotiate the amount or conditions of the warrants.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office does NOT call individuals to resolve warrants or any type of collections.
Anyone who receives a call such as this is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-847-0959 and reference case number 22-1028.
The Sheriff's Office asks that you not engage with these callers or give them any personal information.
Fraudulent phone calls can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov by completing an online report.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)