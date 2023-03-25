Earlier this week, Elevate Reno held a "Shark Tank Style" business event at The Basement in downtown Reno to showcase founders and their startups to the business and investment community.
The companies receive valuable feedback in the process,” EDAWN Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development, Doug Erwin said. “It’s so important for our community to have the frequent opportunity to come together, post-pandemic where everyone was so isolated, so we look forward to the regularity of this effort.”
The three companies who made presentations were: Greg Love of activity8, Marcus D’Ambrosio of Adaract and Matt Mireles of Oasis. The advisor panel consisted of Gene Wong from the Reno Seed Fund, Duke Nishimura from the Small Business Development Center and Leah Hendricks from Advantage Capital. The event was emceed by Erwin.
Entrepreneurs and representatives of the region’s startup community as well as other business and investment leaders attended.
The next event will be May 25, 2023, and entrepreneurs and founders interested in presenting their business ideas can sign up on the Elevate Reno website at ElevateReno.org.