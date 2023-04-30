Weather Alert

...Cooler, Unsettled Weather this Week... * A slow moving low pressure system will provide daily chances for a mix of rain, snow, and pellet showers this week with rain-snow lines lowering to 5500-7000 feet by Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms will also be possible each day (20-30% chance). * Be prepared for snow showers in the Sierra. While warm road temperatures and the early May sun angle may limit accumulations on paved surfaces, bursts of heavy snow and/or snow occurring during the overnight hours could bring travel impacts to mountain passes. * Expect gusty southerly winds to develop through mid-week with the strongest winds targeting portions of Churchill, Mineral, Lyon, and Mono Counites with potential crosswind travel impacts to US-395 and US-95. * Temperatures will cool to season averages on Monday before dipping 5 to 10 degrees below early May normals through much of the upcoming week. * Additional low pressure systems may track across the region by next weekend which could yield continued cool and breezy conditions. This may yield more rain and snow showers with snow levels remaining around 6000 to 8000 feet.

.Well above normal temperatures will bring continued high streamflows through Monday, especially for snow covered terrain below about 8000 feet. Rises will continue to follow a diurnal melt cycle with the highest flows often in the evenings and overnight. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams will be running high, fast, and potentially out of banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded and river banks may become unstable. Minor flood impacts are possible along the forks of the Carson River and the east fork of the Walker River below Bridgeport Reservoir to the mainstem of the Walker below the confluence. Nuisance flooding may also occur where drainage systems are impeded by snow or clogged by other debris. Anyone participating in outdoor recreation this weekend should use caution as water will be extremely cold quickly causing shock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood