A popular lunch spot and batting cage center in Sparks is set to close next Sunday.
Tommy's Grandstand has been in business for over 35 years but is set to close on May 7.
Owner Tommy Newell made the announcement of the upcoming closure in February, 2023.
In the post, he thanked many of the customers who have visited over the years.
In recent weeks, Newell says there has been an outpouring of support from the community.
"The support has been amazing; it's really mind boggling every day of how many people want to come in, shake hands and say thank you."
Though Newell did not say exactly why the location was closing, he did say lease and maintenance payments have slightly increased over the years.
To learn more about Tommy's Grandstand, you can visit their website here.