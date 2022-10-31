Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts up to 65 mph for wind prone areas. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak of the wind speeds will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...EARLY SEASON STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts up to 55 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts may reach 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence and shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. Wind impacts will diminish behind the cold front Tuesday night. * SNOW IMPACTS: The first impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this storm. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northwestern Nevada. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact roadways through early Thursday morning. Be prepared for slow downs and delays with slick roads. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will bring the season's coldest temperatures so far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-20 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across western Nevada. Brisk, northerly breezes will keep it feeling cold through Thursday afternoon. Hard freezes are likely, particularly Thursday and Friday mornings as skies clear out. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys while colder spots like Bridgeport and Bodie may see sub-zero temperatures. Finish up winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment if you have not done so already.