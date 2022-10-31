Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks.
This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls.
NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work.
The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.
Q&D will be working Sunday to Thursday during the hours of 8pm-6am. Work will continue until the end of April of 2023. The widening of Pyramid Highway is scheduled to begin in May of 2023.
