Authorities say a driver is behind bars in connection with a pursuit that killed two women in Carson City last month.
The incident happened in the area of U.S. 50 an Saliman Road around 10 p.m. on April 23rd.
Nevada State Police say a Toyota Corolla hatchback driven by 26-year-old Gustavo Caldera of Sparks matched the description of a car involved in a theft from a clothing store and was heading east on William Street nearing North Saliman Road.
Troopers say Caldera drove through the intersection hitting the passenger side of a Jeep Cherokee that was turning left onto Saliman.
Caldera and a driver and passenger inside the Jeep were all transported to a nearby hospital with varying injuries.
Two women inside the Corolla died on scene. They have been identified as 27-year-old Korina Adams of Reno and 28-year-old Destiny Darling of Reno.
Caldera was later arrested by Douglas County Deputies and booked into the Carson City jail on pending charges.