Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is proud to announce that one of their exceptional 2022 Girl Scout Gold Awardees, Siena Lopez of Truckee, California, has been chosen as a recipient of the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship in the amount of $2,005.
In her letter to Siena, Girl Scouts of the USA’s CEO, Sofia Chang, stated, “We applaud you for your extraordinary leadership! Your outstanding Gold Award project ‘Helping the Wild’ demonstrates measurable and sustainable impact and addresses an issue of national and/or global significance, proving that Girl Scouts of courage, confidence, and character truly do make the world a better place. Your accomplishments will endure for generations to come and serve as a powerful example of Girl Scouting in action.”
Siena Lopez, a recent graduate of Truckee High School, designed her Gold Award Project, Helping the Wild, as a series of three educational art tutorials on how to draw three different birds from around the world threatened by wildfires.
Siena’s Helping the Wild videos are used by the Glenshire Elementary School in Truckee, CA, to bring art and environmental awareness into the students’ school curricula.
In addition to teaching art techniques, the videos teach students empathy for their environment and good environmental sustainability habits. Siena will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo this fall to study architecture where she hopes to learn more ways to combine her love of art, activism, and science within this field.
The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award. The total of $2,005 in academic scholarships includes:
- A $800 college scholarship made possible by Insight Global, whose
generosity lights future pathways for Girl Scouts, helping them kickstart
their futures, achieve their goals, and build a better world.
- A $755 college scholarship made possible by The Coca‐Cola Foundation,
whose generosity supports sustainable community initiatives—like those
led by Gold Award Girl Scouts—around the world.
- A $450 college scholarship made possible by Kappa Delta Foundation,
whose generosity provides opportunities for girls to build confidence and
inspire action in their communities and our world.
(Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada)