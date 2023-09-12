Lyon County deputies say two people are dead after an apparent drug overdose in Fernley on Monday.
Deputies say they responded to a home on Jessica Lane around 4:30 p.m. where they found three unresponsive adults. Authorities used the opioid reversal drug, Narcan.
Two of the unidentified people died on scene while the third unidentified person was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Deputies say a subsequent investigation showed that all three people used "illicit drugs." They say all evidence, including the drugs were seized and removed from the home.
The third person who was revived earlier was found about eight hours later at a different home in Fernley. Deputies say, again, Narcan was administered and that person was transported for further treatment.
"The Lyon County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public of the dangers and deadly consequences of illicit drug use," they say.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the Death Investigation, contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org. Reference Lyon County Case Number 23LY03803.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.