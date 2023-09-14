We have new details on the ongoing construction of the Reno City Center, which longtime locals may remember as the Harrah's building.
On Wednesday, Reno City Council unanimously voted to approve a nonrestrictive gaming license and an on-premises alcohol license for PKWY Tavern.
The nonrestrictive gaming license allows up to 197 slot machines.
Before the construction can continue for the tavern, the construction in the courtyard will have to near completion.
"At which point when there's substantially complete of that then we'll reengage, and we will take off pause so we won't restart the project until we see substantial completion with those areas," said Jonathan Fine, Co-Founder of Fine Entertainment, operating company for PKWY Tavern.
The courtyard is the main priority in the building of the city center.
The tavern will take up 25,000 square feet of the center with 15,000 being for the restaurants and bar, with 10,000 being for storage.
There is no exact timeline when the construction will finish for the courtyard or tavern, but Fine said PKWY can be activated after 60 days of construction, which can't begin until the courtyard is finished.
For the construction of the tavern, the city said they like the progress they have seen so far.
"They have done all of the plumbing, all of the electrical," said Councilmember Kathleen Taylor, Ward 5 for the City of Reno. "It's all upgraded, the flooring is all done. you can start to see the structures take form. Almost all of the site work is done. It's going to be a really nice addition."
Fine has put $9 million into the tavern so far.
With Harrah's being an old building, it has caused some hiccups in the construction.
"There have been a lot of complexities with the project because of the asbestos remediation, those type of things that in discovery in such old buildings," said Phillip Oleson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GPWM Interest Funds. "It's kind of a conglomeration of old buildings. We have to solve as we go, before you can get to the outside, before some of those things are done."
There are about 30 building permits in the city center as of now and all are active.