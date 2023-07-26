The Nevada State Apartment Association (NSAA) reported an 8.8 percent vacancy rate for the Reno-Sparks area.
So, with more empty apartments, can people expect to see lower rent prices?
The nationwide average rent is $1,670 a month with Reno's coming out to $1,540.
While Reno's rent is lower, the City's vacancy rate is higher than the nationwide average.
The Apartment Association doesn't anticipate rent to change too much.
"I would say that the vacancy rates will remain high, the rents could continue to decrease, but at the very least remain somewhat stagnant," said Robin Lee, Executive Director for the NSAA.
Lee said the climbing vacancy rate are due to the construction of new apartment complexes.
There are 3,100 new apartments on 19 properties getting built.
They have seen an uptick in newer residents from out of state, which is a reason why these apartments are getting built.
With the vacancy rates expecting to climb even higher, the apartment association is not too worried about it.
"It's a normal thing for them you know the market fluctuates and there's nothing we can do about it," Lee said.
She doesn't anticipate an oversupply of apartments to stick around.
"Over supply isn't necessarily a bad thing it's usually temporary like I said our whole nation is under supplied right now so I don't think it's something to be concerned about," Lee said.
With rent slightly decreasing, newer developments could bring it down, but there is no guarantee.