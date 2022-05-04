May 4, 2022 Update:
According to the family of the victims, Mary Poe passed away Friday after succumbing to her injuries sustained in the fire.
The family also said on the fundraising post that Dave Poe is still in the ICU.
The GoFundMe set up by the family can be found below:
An engine block heater is to blame for a late night house fire in Reno.
The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clemson Road, near Wooster High School. According to the Reno Firefighters Association, two people had to be rescued from the home.
A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries and a woman is in critical condition.
Reno Firefighters say two cats were also rescued from the home.
Investigators say the fire started along an outside wall from a diesel vehicle engine block heater - and then quickly spread into the home via juniper brush.
A GoFundMe has been set up by the family which can be found below:
Fundraiser by Lexi Martinez : Mary and Dave Poe Recovery Fund (gofundme.com)
Reno Firefighters working on a structure fire Monday night near Wooster High School. Two subjects had to be rescued and transported to the hospital. Cause is under investigation. Picture credit: Isaac Hoops & DW. pic.twitter.com/qbKrb6s8kW— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) April 19, 2022