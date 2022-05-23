Washoe County will release a new grant opportunities on June 1, 2022 for local nonprofits to lead community recovery efforts from the COVID-19 public health emergency and resulting negative economic impacts.
The Washoe County Community Reinvestment Grant Program offers $4 million in one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).
There are two categories of grants. One category is reserved for smaller proposals for purchases or program support up to $50,000 for a one-year period. The second grant category is for projects $50,000 to $1 million over a two-year period.
Washoe County seeks to use these community grant funds to address negative economic impacts spurred or exacerbated by the pandemic, systemic community challenges through improved service delivery, and planning and preparing for future events that cause service disruptions.
Funding categories are flexible and meant to allow for a broad range of projects to help our community recover.
Grants will be evaluated based on eligible uses under the U.S. Treasury’s Final Rule, alignment with the priorities of Washoe County, and work to solve community issues.
Additional points and considerations will be made to applications that partner or collaborate with existing Washoe County services or address issues related to childcare, mental and emotional wellbeing, addressing root causes of homelessness, or assist individuals to gain additional skills that will bolster their economic potential.
Grant applications are due on July 15, 2022, online through the Washoe County ARPA webpage
