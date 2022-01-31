Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam today announced that staff raised $17,349 during the Sheriff’s Office annual “No Shave” campaign – which ran between October 1, 2021 – January 31, 2022.
“For four months – from October through January – everyone in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office helped us fundraise for various charities and good causes within our community,” said Sheriff Balaam. “These completely voluntary fundraising campaigns are our way to give something small back to organizations and people who support so many members of our community.”
In exchange for a monthly charitable donation, Sheriff Balaam authorized male deputies to grow facial hair outside standard grooming policy. Female deputies were authorized to have relaxed hair standards.
Civilians could take advantage of the relaxed grooming standards, or wear hats, sports jerseys, and/or attire which supported branches of the United States Armed Forces.
No Shave contributions were made to Moms on the Run, Renown Institute for Cancer, the late, retired WCSO Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund, Community In Schools of Nevada, and Chaplain Lorraine Smith. The donation amounts are as follows:
October: Pinocchio’s Mom’s on the Run, breast cancer awareness - $4,864
November: Renown Institute for Cancer, men’s health awareness - $4,865
December: The late, retired Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund - $4,245
January: (50/50 split) Community In Schools of Nevada and Chaplain Lorraine Smith - $3,375
Since the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s No Shave Campaign began in 2016, staff has donated more than $135,000 to a variety of community non-profits, including Susan G. Komen, Renown Men’s Health Center, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, Awaken Reno, Nevada Cancer Coalition, Northern Nevada COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors), Special Olympics Northern Nevada, the Brittany Hartzell Baguley Memorial Scholarship Fund, Northern Nevada HOPES, the Eddy House, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)
