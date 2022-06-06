Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams rescued a pair of hikers near Lake Tahoe early Sunday morning.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified of two overdue hikers near Relay Peak north of Lake Tahoe.
The Sheriff's Office says the hikers were not dressed for the weather and were in difficult terrain, which included deep snow.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams which include Hasty Team, Specialized Vehicle Unit and Incident Management Team responded to the incident.
The hikers were located at around 1:00 a.m. on the Tahoe Rim Trail.
Though they were cold, the Sheriff's Office says the pair were in good health.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)