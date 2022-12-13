WCSD Board of Trustees are holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss several topics including entry plan updates, a final draft of their plan for the upcoming legislative session and honoring student winners from the annual holiday card competition.

Trustees will also hear a presentation and are scheduled to discuss possibly adopting the final draft of the 2023 WCSD Legislative Platform for the upcoming 2023 Nevada Legislative Session.

Board members will also honor the four winners of the annual Holiday Card competition. Student artists submitted their work for consideration and the winners will attend the meeting with their school principals, teachers and families. Their artwork will be used for the district’s digital and printed holiday cards

The 2 p.m. meeting will be at the Washoe County School District Administration Building at 425 E. 9th Street.

Written public comments may be submitted before and during the meeting at publiccomments@washoeschools.net