A Nevada ethics commission has fined WCSD Trustee Joseph Rodriguez $1,000 for violating four ethics laws.
The Ethics Commission says the March 15th adjudicatory hearing involved ethics complaint allegations that Rodriguez improperly used photos of himself in his public employee uniform to bolster his 2022 campaign for School Board Trustee.
Besides Trustee, Rodriguez is also a state fire marshal employee.
The Commission heard evidence and arguments and say they determined that Rodriguez’s use of photos of himself in his uniform on his campaign website constituted four violations of the Nevada Ethics Law.
In addition to the civil fine, he must attend Ethics Training.
(Ethics Commission contributed to this report.)