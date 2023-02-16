Western Nevada College Recognizes 2023 Paramedic Graduates

Western Nevada College honored its seven paramedic graduates on February 11, 2023 at the Carson City campus.
This is the college's third Paramedic Graduation Class.
Paramedic Program Coordinator and Instructor Terry Mendez said, “Cohort No. 3 has completed a grueling 12-month program that included classroom, hospital and field work to prepare for the National Registry Certification Exam,” and that “Many have been hired already by local and regional EMS agencies and are working to make their communities safer and healthier. Many will continue to complete their AAS degree and maintain lifelong learning.”
For more information about WNC’s Paramedicine program, please contact Terry Mendez at terry.mendez@wnc.edu or 775-445-3231 and Student Services at counseling@wnc.edu or by calling 775-445-3267.