Western Nevada College will celebrate its 2022 graduates with drive-through ceremonies on its campuses in May.
The celebratory ceremonies are set for May 23 and 24 on the Carson City campus and May 26 on the Fallon campus. All three ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m.
“The drive-through ceremonies allow a very personal experience for our graduates, with friends and family at the base of the stage to cheer on their graduate,” said WNC Director of Admissions and Records Dianne Hilliard. “WNC believes the drive-through celebration is a tremendous way to honor our graduates.”
The May 23 ceremony will be for Liberal Arts grads: Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees. On May 24, Associate of Business, Applied Science, General Studies and; Bachelor of Applied Science degrees and; those earning Certificate of Achievements will be honored.
Fallon graduates will be honored with a ceremony set for May 26.
WNC has hosted these type of ceremonies for the past two years and they have been a huge success, with extremely positive feedback from students, family and friends of the graduates, and others who attended.
WNC will livestream the ceremonies so friends and relatives who are unable to accompany the grad in his or her celebration car or truck can watch the event live.